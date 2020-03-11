0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderBiznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomyMakedonija.SlajderSociety

Tourism industry seeks state assistance after suffering loses amid coronavirus scare

All organized group trips abroad have been cancelled until May, the number of tourists has dropped drastically, and basically tourists from abroad show no interest to visit the country as precaution. The citizens have started cancelling Easter trips abroad. 

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 11 March 2020 13:50
