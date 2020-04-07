Tourism & Hospitality Chamber: Thousands fired, Gov’t support not enough

Skopje, 7 April 2020 (MIA) — Thousands of restaurants, hotels, and bars nationwide won’t be accepting any state subsidies because they are not enough to keep their businesses afloat, according to the Chamber of Tourism and Hospitality.

“All of us here from the hospitality sector want to let you know we are aware that no better measures are in store for us,” chamber representative Martin Angelovski told a press conference Tuesday.

“That’s why we would like to tell the Government that the hospitality sector and all the businesses we represent will not be using the announced measures. These funds should instead be directed to everyone who was left without a job or any other sector where they will produce results.”

“This way,” Angelovski explained, “the [governmental] institutions can help them directly without forcing our businesses into debt due to loans, contributions, and accumulated costs.”

Considering that most of these restaurants, hotels, and bars are small businesses without any means to bear the brunt of the crisis, he noted, they have to let their employees go.

Even though they would have liked to keep them, he said, they have already started giving employees notices. According to unofficial information, out of the 29,000 employees in 6,000 businesses in the country’s hospitality sector, around 15,000 had been officially laid off so far.

Angelovski elaborated on the reasons the governmental measures didn’t benefit hotels, restaurants, and bars — either disqualifying them if they’d previously applied for state support, or pushing them into exorbitant debt to cover rent and utilities at a time when they’re not open for business.

Commenting on complaints regarding employees who are now unable to receive welfare because their employers had made them sign termination agreements, he said the Government would make sure everyone gets their unemployment benefits.

“The current law,” Angelovski said, “prevents them from getting these benefits.

“But the Government, in its measure number four, announced it would ensure they get these benefits, which amount to 50 percent of their average monthly salary over the past two years.

“As far as we know,” Angelovski pointed out, “this is what measure number four of the new regulations is about. And we think it’s going to happen because the Prime Minister said it himself.” mr/