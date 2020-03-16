Tough European decisions within hours, Macron says after virus talks

EuropeEurope.Portal

Photo of Magdalena Reed Magdalena Reed 16 March 2020 14:47

Paris, 16 March 2020 (dpa/MIA) — French President Emmanuel Macron has tweeted that there will be “tough decisions in the coming hours,” after a conference call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and top EU officials Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel.

A source in Macron’s office says that the leaders reached agreement on measures for the EU’s external borders that will be announced shortly.

EU interior ministers are also working on a framework for internal border controls, the source says, adding that on the call Macron condemned the unilateral implementation of border controls within the bloc by certain member states.

