Tottenham striker Son completes South Korea military training

London, 8 May 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung min has finished at the top of his class in a three-week military training course in South Korea, the Yonhap news agency reported on Friday.

Son, 27, was among the best performers in his class, particularly excelling at shooting where he maintained a perfect record, officials cited by Yonhap said.

“He will receive the ‘Pilsung’ prize, which is one of five types of awards for best performers,” according to a Marine Corps officer.

Military service is compulsory in South Korea and can last up to 24 months.

Son earned an exemption by winning the 2018 Asian Games gold medal, which means he and his team-mates are only required to undergo basic training.

Son is still required to complete 544 hours of community service in just under three years to fulfil his duty.