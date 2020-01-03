Tottenham say striker Kane has torn hamstring

London, 3 January 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Tottenham said on Friday that striker Harry Kane has a torn hamstring.

The England captain suffered the injury against Southampton on New Year’s Day and manager Jose Mourinho said he expected him to be out for some time.

“Following assessment today, we can confirm that Harry Kane suffered a tear in his left hamstring during our New Year’s Day fixture against Southampton,” Tottenham said in a statement.

Kane sent an update on his Twitter feed.

“Head up. Tough times don’t last, tough people do,” he said.