Tottenham re-sign Bale from Real Madrid on loan, snap up Reguilon

London, 20 September 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Gareth Bale said it was “incredible to be back” after he signed a one-year loan deal with his former club Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

The 31-year-old winger joined Real Madrid from Spurs for a then-world record fee of 85 million pounds (110 million dollars) in 2013 and won four Champions League titles with the Spanish side.

But having been sidelined after a falling-out with manager Zinedine Zidane, the Wales international decided to return to north London for the coming season.

Spurs also signed Spain full-back Sergio Reguilon from Madrid, the 23-year-old signing a five-year contract.

In a message on Twitter, Bale said: “To all the Spurs fans, after 7 years, I’m back!”

The Welshman said he could not wait to get going with his new team-mates.

“It’s great to be back here at the club where I made my name and made great memories,” Bale told Tottenham’s website.

“Looking forward now to creating new ones and hopefully creating history at this club again.”

Bale said he had never given up hope of returning to Tottenham.

“I always thought that one day I would love to come back,” he said.

“The opportunity now has arisen. I feel like it’s a good fit, it’s a good time for me. I’m hungry, I’m motivated, I want to do well for the team and I can’t wait to get started.”

Bale said he hoped the experience he had in Spain would transfer to the Tottenham team.

“Hopefully I can bring a bit more belief to everybody that we can win a trophy. The target is to be fighting on every front possible, I want to bring that mentality to the dressing room.”

Tottenham also snapped up Spain full back Reguilon and Bale said Spurs fans will see a big talent.

“He’s an exciting young player,” Bale said. “He did great last year (on loan)for Sevilla, winning the Europa League.

“He’s an exciting young left-back, very attacking, great delivery, I think everyone will enjoy watching him.”

Tottenham said the club’s fans may have to wait a few weeks to see him on the pitch.

“Gareth sustained a knee injury whilst playing for Wales on international duty earlier this month and this together with La Liga’s later start compared to the Premier League means he has had a limited pre-season,” the club said on their website.

“We currently anticipate that he will be match fit after October’s international break.”