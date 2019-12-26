Tottenham go fifth after come-from-behind win over Brighton

London, 26 December 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Tottenham moved back in to the top half of the Premier League after a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Brighton on Boxing Day.

Harry Kane and Dele Alli scored the goals after Adam Webster had given Brighton a first-half lead.

The result lifted Spurs up to fifth, with a host of afternoon games to come, including leaders Liverpool away to second-placed Leicester.

Webster gave Brighton the lead just before half-time but Kane and Alli sealed the points for Jose Mourinho’s side.

“Our spirit was fantastic,” Mourinho said.

“We cannot lose two in a row, the work-rate was really brave. I told the boys to focus on this game and to give every last piece of energy we have.

“I think when you lost a game it hurts. If you are not hurt then you are not committed. You need to be emotionally strong. You need to recover quickly and that did not happen today. It was hard. Fantastic spirit by the players.”

Brighton manager Graham Potter said he was disappointed not to get something out of the match.

“I thought it was quite an even game in terms of shots and chances,” he said.

“The little details you need to go your way they didn’t. We need to dust ourselves down and go again. We need to stick together, stick to what we are doing and move forward.”