Total number of students returning to school to be determined Sept. 15

Skopje, 1 September 2020 (MIA) – Minister of Education and Science Mila Carovska told a press conference on Tuesday that the number of students who will attend classes in person is yet to be determined.

“We’ll know after September 15, the percentage of students who will attend classes in person, as well as that of pupils taking part in distance learning,” Carovska said.

She stressed that numbers can change, in line with the epidemiological situation in each municipality.

“If the infection starts spreading in a certain school, students will shift to online classes,” the Minister said.

According to data, 20,795 students enrolled in elementary school in the 2020/2021 school year, while 16,308 enrolled in high schools. Last year, 187,000 and 71,200 pupils started elementary and high school respectively.

The Education Minister underlined that although enrollment deadlines expire at the end of September, current numbers are expected to remain the same.

Health Minister Venko Filipche told the press conference that protocols have been discussed in great detail to include all aspects of the education process, such as students’ movement, number of pupils per class, contact during breaks, as well as issues that may arise from failure to abide by COVID-19 preventive measures.

He added that the epidemiological situation in several countries that completely reopened schools deteriorated severely.

“We deliberately recommended that the school year starts in October, in order to monitor the epidemiological situation in September, which can deteriorate as a result of several factors,” FIlipche stressed.

Moreover, he told reporters that the government is also discussing reopening kindergartens.

The Health Minister added that decisions will be made based on the epidemiological situation in September, in order to cushion the burden on the health system.