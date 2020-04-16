Top officials in home isolation, gov’t activities continue uninterrupted

Skopje, 16 April 2020 (MIA) – Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski, Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani, Health Minister Venko Filipche, Education Minister Arber Ademi and the Health Ministry’s state secretary Vladimir Miloshev have been put in home isolation after Kumanovo mayor Maksim Dimitrievski, with whom they met Wednesday at a session of the Kumanovo Crisis HQ, tested positive for coronavirus, the government said in a press release Thursday.

All government officials who attended the meeting, the press release underlined, followed coronavirus protective measures and wore protective gear.

“Epidemiologists from the local Public Health Center are analyzing the contacts of mayor Dimitrievski. By day’s end they will determine which people should remain in 14-day isolation. In Skopje, Public Health Institute experts are examining government officials who were present at the meeting, will make a risk assessment and determine further steps,” the press release read.

The government, the press release underlined, was prepared for this scenario.

“The government of North Macedonia is prepared for all possible scenarios, including this type of situation. Government activities will continue uninterrupted via online communication. Officials in home isolation will resume regular communication and continue managing the coronavirus crisis,” the press release read.