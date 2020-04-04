Top officials congratulate NATO Day

Skopje, 4 April 2020 (MIA) – Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski, Deputy PM and Defence Minister Radmila Shekerinska and Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov congratulated NATO’s 71st anniversary celebrated on 4 April.

“Thanks to the determination of the citizens, the commitment of this government, the resolved disputes with the neighbours and the difficult reforms we have implemented, today we are part of the strongest political and military alliance in the history. With North Macedonia, NATO has 30 member states. We are allies with the most powerful in the world, we stand side by side, committed to the common system of collective security,” Spasovski said in the note of congratulations.

He underlined that we are already seeing the benefits of our NATO membership. We are safer, more stable and NATO is helping us fight the coronavirus, adding that greater economic benefits will come once things return to normal.

“Today, our flag is waving together with the flags of the other 29 flags of the NATO member states, as a member of the most powerful Alliance. After 30 years, promises and hopes, we succeeded. This time, we were not alone in this success and vast majority of our citizens supported us in this,” Shekerinska said in the message of congratulation.

She added that together with our strategic allies the United States, Turkey, Britain, Germany, Italy, Norway, and everyone else, as well as our neighbours, we are united today in the fight against coronavirus.

Dimitrov, on the occasion of the 71st NATO anniversary, underlined that NATO Day, from March 27 this year, is our day and we celebrate it together with our 29 allies.

“I congratulate Macedonians, Albanians, Turks, Serbs, Vlachs, Roma, Bosniaks and everyone else for our common home which is now safer. Free from this worry, it is up to us to make it successful, so that we can all be proud,” Dimitrov said congratulating NATO Day.