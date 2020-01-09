0_Macedonia.PortalSocietyVideo statement

Top officials attend Christmas lunch with HH Stefan

The Head of the Macedonian Orthodox Church (MOC) – Ohrid Archbishopric HH Stefan hosted Thursday a Christmas lunch for the country's top officials to mark the day of Holy Protomartyr Stephen, the Archdeacon, and the third day of Christmas.

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 9 January 2020 16:00
Back to top button
Close
Close