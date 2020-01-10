Photo service

Top officials attend Christmas lunch with HH Stefan

President Stevo Pendarovski, Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski and Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi attend Christmas lunch with the Head of the Macedonian Orthodox Church (MOC) – Ohrid Archbishopric, HH Stefan

9 January 2020 20:13
