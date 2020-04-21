Top Dutch court allows euthanasia in advanced dementia cases

The Dutch Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled in favour of allowing euthanasia in cases of advanced dementia if the patient has given prior written consent.

The landmark ruling expands a 2002 Dutch law that allows for euthanasia when performed by a doctor.

The law had previously said voluntary death was only legal if the patient had an incurable disease, was suffering from intolerable pain, and had clearly expressed a will to die.

Tuesday’s ruling stemmed from a case that concerned a 74-year-old patient with severe cognitive decline.

The doctor who ended the patient’s life in April 2016 was charged with murder but acquitted last year.

The patient had expressed in writing that she wished to die in case of unbearable suffering as a result of her dementia.

Years later, however, when she was already ill, the woman gave a contradictory request regarding her euthanasia. After consulting with the patient’s family, the doctor decided to end the woman’s life.

The case went to the Supreme Court for review. On Tuesday, the court confirmed the judgement by the lower court, opening the door to the procedure in the country.

In their ruling, the judges stressed it was only legal if there was clear consent and if “the patient is suffering so much from advanced dementia that the suffering can be described as unbearable.”

In 2019, there were 6,361 cases of euthanasia in the Netherlands.