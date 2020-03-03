0_Macedonia.PortalPolitics

Top diplomats of Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia visit Skopje, to meet with Dimitrov

Officials of Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia, in their capacity as representatives of the EU's Friends of Enlargement Group, are visiting North Macedonia on Tuesday and Wednesday on the eve of the General Affairs Council meeting regarding a decision on the opening of accession negotiations.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 3 March 2020 15:22
