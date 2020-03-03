Top diplomats of Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia visit Skopje, to meet with Dimitrov

Поврзани вести
SDSM’s Zaev: We’re prepared for EU negotiations
3 March 2020 16:07
MoI Chulev meets Slovenian counterpart Poklukar in Ljubljana
3 March 2020 14:47
No reports of migrants headed toward North Macedonia
3 March 2020 14:34
PM commends timely preparations for coronavirus
3 March 2020 14:31
Spasovski praises EC report, expects swift start of accession talks
3 March 2020 14:23
Zaev expects election win, more than 61 MP seats
3 March 2020 14:00
Провери го и оваClose
-
FM Dimitrov: V4 calls for opening of EU talks with North Macedonia, Albania27 February 2020 20:54
-
FM Dimitrov: Appeal of EU is its narrative, but we need more than words on paper27 February 2020 10:52
-
Dimitrov to visit Spain ahead of its vote on NATO protocol18 February 2020 9:48