Tokyo’s daily virus caseload hits another record high amid resurgence

Tokyo, 30 July 2020 (dpa/MIA) — Tokyo reported a daily record of 367 new coronavirus cases on Thursday amid a nationwide resurgence in Covid-19 infections.

The 2021 Olympic host city marked the previous single-day record of 366 new infections a week ago.

Earlier in the day, Governor Yuriko Koike called on Tokyo residents to refrain from eating out with others in order to contain the spread of the outbreak.

“We have to ask Tokyo residents and business operators once again. We want them to ensure sufficient safeguards [against the coronavirus],” the governor said.

The Japanese capital was excluded from a government-led tourism promotion campaign launched last week following the spike in cases there.

Tokyo’s report came one day after Japan confirmed a daily national record of 1,259 new cases, exceeding 1,000 for the first time.

Japan has so far reported 34,220 coronavirus infections and a total of 1,019 Covid-19-related deaths, broadcaster NHK reported.