Today’s snow no threat to agriculture, except to stone fruit growers

Skopje, 1 April 2020 (MIA) — The snow that’s been falling steadily on Wednesday, and which still stays thick on grassy areas, is no threat to agriculture because temperatures remain above zero, agrometeorologist Angelko Angeleski told MIA.

Starting Friday, though, when temps of -6 degrees Celsius are expected overnight and in the early hours of the morning, stone fruit might suffer some crop damage. This could happen to almonds, apricots, early peaches, and early plums, in particular.

In all regions except in Berovo—where their vegetation is delayed—according to Angeleski, the cold snap may indeed damage these varieties to the point of decimating certain crops.

“This particularly pertains to the region along the Vardar River, which will see temperatures drop to minus two degrees. And, any time the temperature goes down below zero, it’s a risk,” Angeleski said.

“But the snow is still falling, so there are no conditions for clear skies and for ice to form. The temperature will near zero, or at most, go down as low as one degree below freezing.”

The thickness of the snow cover varies from place to place, Angeleski explained, but only remains on grassy areas, so far.

On fruit trees and vines, he added, the snow won’t stick because it’s melting – and it won’t hurt any grain crops at all.

“All in all,” Angeleski added, “not the best situation, given that snowfall is pretty rare this time of year.

“It’s not unusual, however. We’ve had such snow before, on April 17, for example.

“But it’s interesting no snow fell all winter, yet it’s snowing now.” mr/