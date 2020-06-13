Today in history

13 June 2020 (MIA)

323 BC – Alexander the Great, son of Philip II and Olympia, and pupil of Aristotle, died in Babylon. During his conquests his army crossed 18.000 kilometres over eight years, creating a unique state that had never existed either before, or after. He was born in Pela on July 22, 256 BC.

313 – The Edict of Milan, signed by Constantine the Great and co-emperor Valerius Licinius granting religious freedom throughout the Roman Empire, is posted in Nicomedia.

1373 – Anglo-Portuguese Alliance between England (succeeded by the United Kingdom) and Portugal is the oldest alliance in the world which is still in force.

1381 – The Peasants’ Revolt led by Wat Tyler culminated in the burning of the Savoy Palace.

1514 – Henry Grace à Dieu, at over 1,000 tons the largest warship in the world at this time, built at the new Woolwich Dockyard in England, is dedicated.

1525 – Martin Luther marries Katharina von Bora, against the celibacy rule decreed by the Roman Catholic Church for priests and nuns.

1625 – King Charles I of England marries Henrietta Maria of France, Princess of France

1740 – Georgia provincial governor James Oglethorpe begins an unsuccessful attempt to take Spanish Florida during the Siege of St. Augustine.

1774 – Rhode Island becomes the first of Britain’s North American colonies to ban the importation of slaves.

1777 – American Revolutionary War: Gilbert du Motier, Marquis de Lafayette lands near Charleston, South Carolina, in order to help the Continental Congress to train its army.

1805 – Lewis and Clark Expedition: scouting ahead of the expedition, Meriwether Lewis and four companions sight the Great Falls of the Missouri River.

1881 – The USS Jeannette is crushed in an Arctic Ocean ice pack.

1886 – A fire devastates much of Vancouver, British Columbia.

1886 – King Ludwig II of Bavaria is found dead in Lake Starnberg south of Munich at 11:30 PM.

1893 – Grover Cleveland notices a rough spot in his mouth and on July 1 undergoes secret, successful surgery to remove a large, cancerous portion of his jaw; the operation was not revealed to the public until 1917, nine years after the president’s death.

1894 – The Bitola – Solun (Thessaloniki) railway opens.

1898 – Yukon Territory is formed, with Dawson chosen as its capital.

1910 – The University of the Philippines College of Engineering is established. This unit of the university is said to be the largest degree granting unit in the Philippines.

1917 – World War I: The deadliest German air raid on London during World War I is carried out by Gotha G bombers and results in 162 deaths, including 46 children, and 432 injuries.

1927 – Aviator Charles Lindbergh receives a ticker tape parade down 5th Avenue in New York City.

1943 – Koco Racin, leading Macedonian poet, was killed in an accident in the Lopusnik area near a printing house in Kicevo, apparently by a confused partisan guard. Known for his blend of love songs and revolutionary worker poetry, his most famous work is the collection of poems “White Dawns.”

1944 – World War II: The Battle of Villers-Bocage – German tank ace Michael Wittmann ambushes elements of the British 7th Armoured Division, destroying up to fourteen tanks and fifteen personnel carriers, along with two anti-tank guns in a Tiger 1 tank.

1944 – World War II: German combat elements – reinforced by the 17th SS Panzergrenadier Division – launch a counterattack on American forces near Carentan.

1944 – World War II: Germany launches a V1 Flying Bomb attack on England. Only four of the eleven bombs actually hit their targets.

1952 – Catalina affair: A Swedish Douglas DC-3 is shot down by a Soviet MiG-15 fighter.

1955 – Mir mine, the first diamond mine in the USSR, is discovered.

1966 – The United States Supreme Court rules in Miranda v. Arizona that the police must inform suspects of their rights before questioning them.

1967 – U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson nominates Solicitor-General Thurgood Marshall to become the first black justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.

1969 – Governor of Texas Preston Smith signs a bill into law converting the former Southwest Center for Advanced Studies, originally founded as a research arm of Texas Instruments, into the University of Texas at Dallas.

1970 – “The Long and Winding Road” becomes The Beatles’ last U.S. number one song.

1971 – Vietnam War: The New York Times begins publication of the Pentagon Papers.

1977 – Convicted Martin Luther King Jr. assassin James Earl Ray is recaptured after escaping from prison three days before.

1978 – Israel Defense Forces withdraw from Lebanon.

1981 – At the Trooping the Colour ceremony in London, a teenager, Marcus Sarjeant, fires six blank shots at Queen Elizabeth II.

1982 – Fahd becomes King of Saudi Arabia upon the death of his brother, Khalid.

1982 – Riccardo Paletti, was killed when he crashed on the start grid for the Canadian Grand Prix.

1983 – Pioneer 10 becomes the first man-made object to leave the central Solar System when it passes beyond the orbit of Neptune (the farthest planet from the Sun at the time).

1990 – First day of the June 1990 Mineriad in Romania. At least 240 strikers and students are arrested or killed in the chaos ensuing from the first post-Ceaușescu elections.

1994 – A jury in Anchorage, Alaska, blames recklessness by Exxon and Captain Joseph Hazelwood for the Exxon Valdez disaster, allowing victims of the oil spill to seek $15 billion in damages.

1996 – The Montana Freemen surrender after an 81-day standoff with FBI agents.

1997 – A jury sentences Timothy McVeigh to death for his part in the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing.

1997 – Uphaar cinema fire, in New Delhi, India, killed 59 people, and over 100 people injured.

2000 – President Kim Dae-jung of South Korea meets Kim Jong-il, leader of North Korea, for the beginning of the first ever inter-Korea summit, in the northern capital of Pyongyang.

2000 – Italy pardons Mehmet Ali Ağca, the Turkish gunman who tried to kill Pope John Paul II in 1981.

2002 – The United States withdraws from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty.

2002 – Two 14-year-old South Korean girls are struck and killed by a United States Army armored vehicle, leading to months of public protests against the U.S.

2005 – A jury in Santa Maria, California acquits pop singer Michael Jackson of molesting 13-year-old Gavin Arvizo at his Neverland Ranch.

2007 – The Al Askari Mosque is bombed for a second time.

2010 – A capsule of the Japanese spacecraft Hayabusa, containing particles of the asteroid 25143 Itokawa, returns to Earth.

2012 – A series of bombings across Iraq, including Baghdad, Hillah and Kirkuk, kills at least 93 people and wounds over 300 others.

2013 – Czech investigative authorities start a raid against organized crime, affecting the top levels of Czech politics.

2015 – The Wedding of Prince Carl Philip, Duke of Värmland, and Sofia Hellqvist takes place in Stockholm, Sweden.

2015 – A man opens fire at policemen outside the police headquarters in the Texas city of Dallas, while a bag containing a pipe bomb is also found. He was later shot dead by police.