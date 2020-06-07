Today in history

7 June 2020 (MIA)

1099 – First Crusade: The Siege of Jerusalem begins.

1494 – Spain and Portugal sign the Treaty of Tordesillas which divides the New World between the two countries.

1628 – The Petition of Right, a major English constitutional document, is granted the Royal Assent by Charles I and becomes law.

1654 – Louis XIV is crowned King of France.

1692 – Port Royal, Jamaica, is hit by a catastrophic earthquake; in just three minutes, 1,600 people are killed and 3,000 are seriously injured.

1788 – French Revolution: Day of the Tiles: Civilians in Grenoble toss roof tiles and various objects down upon royal troops.

1832 – Asian cholera reaches Quebec, brought by Irish immigrants, and kills about 6,000 people in Lower Canada.

1862 – The United States and the United Kingdom agree in the Lyons-Seward Treaty to suppress the African slave trade.

1863 – During the French intervention in Mexico, Mexico City is captured by French troops.

1880 – War of the Pacific: The Battle of Arica, the assault and capture of Morro de Arica (Arica Cape), ends the Campana del Desierto (Desert Campaign).

1893 – Mohandas Gandhi commits his first act of civil disobedience.

1905 – Norway’s parliament dissolves its union with Sweden. The vote was confirmed by a national plebiscite on August 13 of that year.

1917 – World War I: Battle of Messines: Allied soldiers detonate ammonal mines underneath German trenches at Messines Ridge, killing 10,000 German troops.

1928 – Aleksandar Protogerov, Macedonian politician, general and leader of VMRO, is killed in Sofia, Bulgaria. He was a leading commander in the Gorno Dzumaja and Ilinden uprisings, as well as in the Balkan Wars. After the partition of Macedonia, Protogerov was one of the co-signatories of the May Manifesto, which calls for the unification of Macedonia as an independent state in the Balkans.

1929 – The Lateran Treaty is ratified, bringing Vatican City into existence.

1936 – The Steel Workers Organizing Committee, a trade union, is founded in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Philip Murray was elected its first president.

1938 – The Douglas DC-4E makes its first test flight.

1938 – Second Sino-Japanese War: The Chinese Nationalist government creates the 1938 Yellow River flood to halt Japanese forces. 500,000 to 900,000 civilians are killed.

1940 – King Haakon VII, Crown Prince Olav and the Norwegian government leaves Tromso and goes into exile in London. They return exactly five years later

1942 – World War II: Aleutian Islands Campaign: Imperial Japanese soldiers begin occupying the American islands of Attu and Kiska, in the Aleutian Islands off Alaska.

1944 – World War II: Battle of Normandy: At Ardenne Abbey, members of the SS Division Hitlerjugend massacre 23 Canadian prisoners of war.

1945 – The Macedonian Language Orthography is made official under a decision of the then Macedonian government after being passed five days earlier.

1948 – Edvard Benes resigns as President of Czechoslovakia rather than signing the Ninth-of-May Constitution, making his nation a Communist state.

1967 – Six-Day War: Israeli soldiers enter Jerusalem.

1971 – The United States Supreme Court overturns the conviction of Paul Cohen for disturbing the peace, setting the precedent that vulgar writing is protected under the First Amendment to the United States Constitution.

1977 – Five hundred million people watch the high day of the Silver Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II begin on television.

1981 – The Israeli Air Force destroys Iraq’s Osiraq nuclear reactor during Operation Opera.

1989 – Surinam Airways Flight 764 crashes on approach to Paramaribo-Zanderij International Airport in Suriname because of pilot error, killing 176 of 187 aboard.

1991 – Mount Pinatubo erupts, generating an ash column 7 kilometres (4.3 mi) high.

1995 – The long-range Boeing 777 enters service with United Airlines.

2000 – The United Nations defines the Blue Line as the border between Israel and Lebanon.

2013 – A bus catches fire in the Chinese city of Xiamen, killing at least 47 people and injuring more than 34 others.

2013 – A gunman opens fire at Santa Monica College in Santa Monica, California, after setting a house on fire nearby, killing six people, including the suspect.

2014 – At least 37 people are killed in an attack in the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s South Kivu province.