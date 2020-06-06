Today in history

6 June 2020 (MIA)

1508 – Maximilian I, Holy Roman Emperor, is defeated in Friuli by Venetian troops.

1523 – Gustav Vasa, the Swedish regent, is elected King of Sweden, marking a symbolic end to the Kalmar Union. This is the Swedish national day.

1644 – The Qing dynasty Manchu forces led by the Shunzhi Emperor capture Beijing during the collapse of the Ming dynasty.

1654 – Queen Christina abdicates the Swedish throne and is succeeded by her cousin Charles X Gustav.

1674 – Shivaji, founder of the Maratha Empire, is crowned.

1683 – The Ashmolean Museum in Oxford, England, opens as the world’s first university museum.

1749 – The Conspiracy of the Slaves in Malta is discovered.

1762 – Seven Years’ War: British forces begin a siege of Havana, Cuba, and temporarily capture the city in the Battle of Havana.

1808 – Napoleon’s brother, Joseph Bonaparte, is crowned King of Spain.

1809 – Sweden promulgates a new Constitution, which restores political power to the Riksdag of the Estates after 20 years of enlightened absolutism. At the same time, Charles XIII is elected to succeed Gustav IV Adolf as King of Sweden.

1813 – War of 1812: Battle of Stoney Creek: A British force of 700 under John Vincent defeats an American force twice its size under William Winder and John Chandler.

1832 – The June Rebellion in Paris is put down by the National Guard.

1844 – The Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) is founded in London.

1859 – Australia: Queensland is established as a separate colony from New South Wales (Queensland Day).

1862 – American Civil War: Battle of Memphis: Union forces capture Memphis, Tennessee, from the Confederates.

1882 – More than 100,000 inhabitants of Bombay are killed when a cyclone in the Arabian Sea pushes huge waves into the harbour.

1889 – The Great Seattle Fire destroys all of downtown Seattle.

1894 – Governor Davis H. Waite orders the Colorado state militia to protect and support the miners engaged in the Cripple Creek miners’ strike.

1909 – French troops capture Abéché (in modern-day Chad) and install a puppet sultan in the Ouaddai Empire.

1912 – The eruption of Novarupta in Alaska begins. It is the second largest volcanic eruption of the 20th century.

1918 – World War I: Battle of Belleau Wood: The U.S. Marine Corps suffers its worst single day’s casualties while attempting to recapture the wood at Chateau-Thierry.

1919 – The Republic of Prekmurje ends.

1921 – Southwark Bridge in London is opened to traffic by King George V and Queen Mary.

1932 – The Revenue Act of 1932 is enacted, creating the first gas tax in the United States, at a rate of 1 cent per US gallon (1⁄4¢/L) sold.

1934 – New Deal: The U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt signs the Securities Act of 1933 into law, establishing the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

1942 – World War II: Battle of Midway. U.S. Navy dive bombers sink the Japanese cruiser Mikuma and four Japanese carriers.

1944 – World War II: The Battle of Normandy begins. D-Day, code named Operation Overlord, commences with the landing of 155,000 Allied troops on the beaches of Normandy in France. The allied soldiers quickly break through the Atlantic Wall and push inland in the largest amphibious military operation in history.

1951 – The Matica organization of immigrants from Macedonia is formed by a group of cultural and political activists who pushed for closer ties between Macedonia and its diaspora.

1954 – The grand opening of the sculpture of Yuriy Dolgorukiy took place in Moscow. This statue is one of the main monuments of Moscow.

1964 – Under a temporary order, the rocket launches at Cuxhaven, Germany are terminated. They never resume.

1968 – Assassination of Robert F. Kennedy: Robert F. Kennedy, Democratic Party senator from New York and brother of 35th President John F. Kennedy, dies from gunshot wounds inflicted on June 5.

1971 – Soyuz program: Soyuz 11 is launched.

1971 – A midair collision between a Hughes Airwest Douglas DC-9 jetliner and a United States Marine Corps McDonnell Douglas F-4 Phantom II jet fighter near Duarte, California, claims 50 lives.

1971 – Vietnam War: The Battle of Long Khanh between Australian and Vietnamese communist forces begins.

1974 – A new Instrument of Government is promulgated making Sweden a parliamentary monarchy.

1981 – Bihar train disaster: A passenger train travelling between Mansi and Saharsa, India, jumps the tracks at a bridge crossing the Bagmati River. The government places the official death toll at 268 plus another 300 missing; however, it is generally believed that the death toll is closer to 1,000.

1982 – The Lebanon War begins. Forces under Israeli Defense Minister Ariel Sharon invade southern Lebanon during Operation Peace for the Galilee, eventually reaching as far north as the capital Beirut.

1982 – A British Army Air Corps Gazelle helicopter is destroyed in a friendly fire incident, resulting in the loss of four lives.

1984 – Tetris, one of the best-selling video games of all time, is first released in the USSR.

1985 – The grave of “Wolfgang Gerhard” is opened in Embu, Brazil; the exhumed remains are later proven to be those of Josef Mengele, Auschwitz’s “Angel of Death”. Mengele is thought to have drowned while swimming in February 1979.

1992 – The Fantoft Stave Church in Norway is destroyed by Varg Vikernes. This was the first in a string of church arsons in the Early Norwegian black metal scene

1993 – Mongolia holds its first direct presidential elections.

2002 – Eastern Mediterranean event. A near-Earth asteroid estimated at ten meters in diameter explodes over the Mediterranean Sea between Greece and Libya. The resulting explosion is estimated to have a force of 26 kilotons, slightly more powerful than the Nagasaki atomic bomb.

2004 – Tamil is established as a “classical language” by the President of India, Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, in a joint sitting of the two houses of the Indian Parliament.

2005 – In Gonzales v. Raich, the United States Supreme Court upholds a federal law banning cannabis, including medical marijuana.