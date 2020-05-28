Today in history

28 May 2020 (MIA)

585 BC – A solar eclipse occurs, as predicted by the Greek philosopher and scientist Thales, while Alyattes is battling Cyaxares in the Battle of Halys, leading to a truce. This is one of the cardinal dates from which other dates can be calculated.

621 – Battle of Hulao: Li Shimin, the son of the Chinese emperor Gaozu, defeats the numerically superior forces of Dou Jiande near the Hulao Pass (Henan). This victory decides the outcome of the civil war that followed the Sui dynasty’s collapse in favour of the Tang dynasty.

1503 – James IV of Scotland and Margaret Tudor are married according to a papal bull by Pope Alexander VI. A Treaty of Everlasting Peace between Scotland and England signed on that occasion results in a peace that lasts ten years.

1533 – The Archbishop of Canterbury, Thomas Cranmer, declares the marriage of King Henry VIII of England to Anne Boleyn valid.

1588 – The Spanish Armada, with 130 ships and 30,000 men, sets sail from Lisbon, Portugal, heading for the English Channel. (It will take until May 30 for all ships to leave port.)

1644 – Bolton Massacre by Royalist troops under the command of James Stanley, 7th Earl of Derby.

1754 – French and Indian War: In the first engagement of the war, Virginia militia under the 22-year-old Lieutenant colonel George Washington defeat a French reconnaissance party in the Battle of Jumonville Glen in what is now Fayette County in southwestern Pennsylvania.

1805 – Ilija Markov – Malesehvski, a renowned Macedonian revolutionary from the mid-19th century, is born. He fought against Ottoman Turks in many battles. Because of his heroic acts, Maleshevski was dubbed Tzar Maleshevski. He died in Kyustendil, on April 29, 1898.

1830 – U.S. President Andrew Jackson signs the Indian Removal Act which relocates Native Americans.

1871 – Fall of the Paris Commune.

1905 – Russo-Japanese War: The Battle of Tsushima ends with the destruction of the Russian Baltic Fleet by Admiral Tōgō Heihachirō and the Imperial Japanese Navy.

1918 – The Azerbaijan Democratic Republic and the First Republic of Armenia declare their independence.

1926 – The 28 May 1926 coup d’état: Ditadura Nacional is established in Portugal to suppress the unrest of the First Republic.

1932 – In the Netherlands, construction of the Afsluitdijk is completed and the Zuiderzee bay is converted to the freshwater IJsselmeer.

1937 – The Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, California, is officially opened by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in Washington, D.C., who pushes a button signaling the start of vehicle traffic over the span.

1937 – Volkswagen (VW), the German automobile manufacturer is founded.

1940 – World War II: Belgium surrenders to Nazi Germany to end the Battle of Belgium.

1940 – World War II: Norwegian, French, Polish and British forces recapture Narvik in Norway. This is the first allied infantry victory of the War.

1942 – World War II: In retaliation for the assassination attempt on Reinhard Heydrich, Nazis in Czechoslovakia kill over 1,800 people.

1948 – Daniel François Malan is elected as Prime Minister of South Africa. He later goes on to implement Apartheid.

1952 – The women of Greece are granted the right to vote.

1958 – Cuban Revolution: Fidel Castro’s 26th of July Movement, heavily reinforced by Frank Pais Militia, overwhelm an army post in El Uvero.

1961 – Peter Benenson’s article The Forgotten Prisoners is published in several internationally read newspapers. This will later be thought of as the founding of the human rights organization Amnesty International.

1964 – The Palestine Liberation Organization is formed.

1974 – Northern Ireland’s power-sharing Sunningdale Agreement collapses following a general strike by loyalists.

1975 – Fifteen West African countries sign the Treaty of Lagos, creating the Economic Community of West African States.

1979 – Konstantinos Karamanlis signs the full treaty of the accession of Greece with the European Economic Community.

1991 – The capital city of Addis Ababa falls to the Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front, ending both the Derg regime in Ethiopia and the Ethiopian Civil War.

1993 – The Republic of Macedonia is admitted into the International Labour Organization, a Geneva-based UN agency.

1993 – Eritrea and Monaco join the United Nations.

1995 – The Russian town of Neftegorsk is hit by a 7.6 magnitude earthquake that kills at least 2,000 people, half of the total population.

1998 – Nuclear testing: Pakistan responds to a series of nuclear tests by India with five of its own codenamed Chagai-I, prompting the United States, Japan, and other nations to impose economic sanctions. Pakistan celebrates Youm-e-Takbir annually.

1999 – In Milan, Italy, after 22 years of restoration work, Leonardo da Vinci’s masterpiece The Last Supper is put back on display.

2002 – NATO declares Russia a limited partner in the Western alliance.

2002 – The Mars Odyssey finds signs of large ice deposits on the planet Mars.

2004 – The Iraqi Governing Council chooses Ayad Allawi, a longtime anti-Saddam Hussein exile, as prime minister of Iraq’s interim government.

2008 – The first meeting of the Constituent Assembly of Nepal formally declares Nepal a republic, ending the 240-year reign of the Shah dynasty.

2010 – In West Bengal, India, a train derailment and subsequent collision kills 141 passengers.

2011 – Malta votes on the introduction of divorce.