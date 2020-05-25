Today in history

25 May 2020 (MIA)

567 BC – Servius Tullius, king of Rome, celebrates triumph for his victory over the Etruscans.

240 BC – First recorded perihelion passage of Halley’s Comet.

1085 – Alfonso VI of Castile takes Toledo, Spain, back from the Moors.

1420 – Henry the Navigator is appointed governor of the Order of Christ.

1521 – The Diet of Worms ends when Charles V, Holy Roman Emperor, issues the Edict of Worms, declaring Martin Luther an outlaw.

1644 – Ming general Wu Sangui allies with invading Manchus and opens gates of Great Wall of China at Shanhaiguan pass, letting Manchus through towards Beijing.

1659 – Richard Cromwell resigns as Lord Protector of England following restoration of Long Parliament, beginning second brief period of republican government called Commonwealth of England.

1738 – A treaty between Pennsylvania and Maryland ends Conojocular War with settlement of boundary dispute and exchange of prisoners.

1798 – United Irishmen Rebellion: Battle of Carlow begins; executions of suspected rebels at Carnew and at Dunlavin Green take place.

1809 – Chuquisaca Revolution: Patriot revolt in Chuquisaca (modern day Sucre) against Spanish Empire, sparking Latin American wars of independence.

1810 – May Revolution: citizens of Buenos Aires expel Viceroy Baltasar Hidalgo de Cisneros during May week, starting the Argentine War of Independence.

1819 – The Argentine Constitution of 1819 is promulgated.

1833 – The Chilean Constitution of 1833 is promulgated.

1837 – The Rebels of Lower Canada (Quebec) rebel against the British for governmental reforms.

1865 – In Mobile, Alabama, 300 are killed when an ordnance depot explodes.

1878 – Gilbert and Sullivan’s comic opera H.M.S. Pinafore opens at the Opera Comique in London.

1895 – Playwright, poet and novelist Oscar Wilde is convicted of “committing acts of gross indecency with other male persons” and sentenced to serve two years in prison.

1895 – The Republic of Formosa is formed, with Tang Ching-sung as its president.

1902 – Stale Popov, prolific postwar Macedonian writer, is born in Melnica village near Mariovo. Best known for novels Patched Life (1953), Tole Pasha (1956), Kalesh Angja (1958), Dilber Stana (1958). Mariovo Fair (1961) as well as short stories on folk hero Itar Pejo (Sly Peter). Died in Skopje, on March 10, 1965.

1914 – The House of Commons of the United Kingdom passes the Home Rule Act for devolution in Ireland.

1925 – Scopes Trial: John T. Scopes is indicted for teaching Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution in Tennessee.

1926 – Sholom Schwartzbard assassinates Symon Petliura, head of the government of Ukrainian People’s Republic, which is in government-in-exile in Paris.

1935 – Jesse Owens of Ohio State University breaks three world records and ties a fourth at Big Ten Conference Track and Field Championships in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

1936 – Remington Rand strike, led by the American Federation of Labor, begins.

1938 – Spanish Civil War: Bombing of Alicante takes place, with 313 deaths.

1940 – World War II: German 2nd Panzer Division captures port of Boulogne-sur-Mer; surrender of the last French and British troops marks end of Battle of Boulogne.

1946 – Parliament of Transjordan makes Abdullah I of Jordan their Emir.

1950 – Public transport: Green Hornet disaster. Chicago Surface Lines streetcar crashes into a fuel truck, killing 33.

1953 – At Nevada Test Site, United States conducts its first and only nuclear artillery test.

1953 – First public television station in United States officially begins broadcasting as KUHT from University of Houston campus.

1955 – In United States, night-time F5 tornado strikes the small city of Udall, Kansas, killing 80 and injuring 273. It is the deadliest tornado to ever occur in the state and the 23rd deadliest in the U.S.

1955 – First ascent of Kangchenjunga (8,586 m.), third-highest mountain in the world, by a British expedition led by Charles Evans. Joe Brown and George Band reach summit on May 25, followed by Norman Hardie and Tony Streather the next day.

1961 – Apollo program: U.S. President John F. Kennedy announces before special joint session of the Congress his goal to initiate a project to put “man on the Moon” before end of decade.

1961 – Bukit Ho Swee Fire, biggest fire in Singapore history, erupts.

1962 – Old Bay Line, last overnight steamboat service in the United States, goes out of business.

1963 – In Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Organization of African Unity is established.

1966 – Explorer program: Explorer 32 launches.

1966 – First prominent dàzìbào during Cultural Revolution in China is posted at Peking University.

1967 – Celtic F.C. from Glasgow, Scotland, becomes the first-ever Northern European team to win European Cup; with previous winners being from Spain, Italy and Portugal.

1968 – Gateway Arch in Saint Louis is dedicated.

1973 – HNS Velos, while participating in NATO exercise and to protest against dictatorship in Greece, anchors at Fiumicino, Italy, refusing to return to Greece.

1977 – Star Wars is released in theaters.

1977 – Chinese government removes decade-old ban on William Shakespeare’s work, effectively ending Cultural Revolution started in 1966.

1979 – American Airlines Flight 191: In Chicago, a McDonnell Douglas DC-10 crashes during takeoff at O’Hare International Airport killing all 271 on board and two people on the ground.

1979 – Etan Patz, who is six years old, disappears from street just two blocks away from his home in New York City, prompting an international search for the child, and causing U.S. President Ronald Reagan to designate May 25 as National Missing Children’s Day (in 1983).

1981 – In Riyadh, the Gulf Cooperation Council is created between Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

1982 – HMS Coventry is sunk during the Falklands War.

1985 – Bangladesh is hit by tropical cyclone and storm surge, which kills approximately 10,000 people.

1986 – Hands Across America takes place.

1993 – International Criminal Tribunal for former Yugoslavia is founded.

1997 – Macedonian Film Archive becomes a full member of International Federation of Film Archives.

1997 – A military coup in Sierra Leone replaces President Ahmad Tejan Kabbah with Major Johnny Paul Koromah.

1999 – The United States House of Representatives releases Cox Report which details People’s Republic of China’s nuclear espionage against U.S. over prior two decades.

2000 – Liberation Day of Lebanon. Israel withdraws its army from Lebanese territory (except for disputed Shebaa farms zone) 22 years after its invasion in 1978.

2001 – Erik Weihenmayer, 32 years old, of Boulder, Colorado, becomes first blind person to reach summit of Mount Everest.

2002 – China Airlines Flight 611 disintegrates in mid-air and crashes into the Taiwan Strait. All 225 people on board are killed.

2008 – NASA’s Phoenix lander lands in Green Valley region of Mars to search for environments suitable for water and microbial life.

2009 – North Korea allegedly tests its second nuclear device. Following nuclear test, Pyongyang also conducts several missile tests building tensions in the international community.

2011 – Oprah Winfrey airs her last show, ending her twenty-five-year run of The Oprah Winfrey Show.

2012 – The Dragon becomes first commercial spacecraft to successfully rendezvous with the International Space Station.

2013 – Suspected Maoist rebels kill at least 28 people and injure 32 others in attack on convoy of Indian National Congress politicians in Chhattisgarh, India.

2013 – A gas cylinder explodes on a school bus in the Pakistani city of Gujrat, killing at least 18 people.