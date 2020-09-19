Today in history

19 September 2020 (MIA)

335 – Dalmatius is raised to the rank of Caesar by his uncle Constantine I.

1356 – In the Battle of Poitiers, the English defeat the French.

1692 – Giles Corey is pressed to death after refusing to plead in the Salem witch trials.

1778 – The Continental Congress passes the first budget of the United States.

1796 – George Washington’s farewell address is printed across America as an open letter to the public.

1862 – American Civil War: Battle of Iuka – Union troops under General William Rosecrans defeat a Confederate force commanded by General Sterling Price.

1870 – Franco-Prussian War: the Siege of Paris begins, which will result on January 28, 1871 in the surrender of Paris and a decisive Prussian victory.

1870 – Having invaded the Papal States a week earlier, the Italian Army lays siege to Rome, entering the city the next day, after which the Pope described himself as a Prisoner in the Vatican.

1881 – President James A. Garfield dies of wounds suffered in a July 2 shooting.

1893 – Women’s suffrage: in New Zealand, the Electoral Act of 1893 is consented to by the governor giving all women in New Zealand the right to vote.

1900 – Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid commit their first robbery together.

1934 – Bruno Hauptmann is arrested for the kidnap and murder of Charles Lindbergh Jr.

1940 – Witold Pilecki is voluntarily captured and sent to Auschwitz in order to smuggle out information and start a resistance.

1944 – Armistice between Finland and Soviet Union is signed. (End of the Continuation War).

1946 – The Council of Europe is founded following a speech by Winston Churchill at the University of Zurich.

1952 – The United States bars Charlie Chaplin from re-entering the country after a trip to England.

1957 – First American underground nuclear bomb test.

1970 – The first Glastonbury Festival is held at Michael Eavis’s farm in Glastonbury, United Kingdom.

1970 – Kostas Georgakis, a Greek student of Geology, sets himself ablaze in Matteotti Square in Genoa, Italy as a protest against the dictatorial regime of Georgios Papadopoulos.

1973 – King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden has his investiture.

1976 – Turkish Airlines Boeing 727 hits the Taurus Mountains, outskirt of Karatepe, Osmaniye, Turkey, killing all 155 passengers and crew.

1978 – The Solomon Islands join the United Nations.

1982 – Scott Fahlman posts the first documented emoticons and on the Carnegie Mellon University Bulletin Board System.

1983 – Saint Kitts and Nevis gains its independence.

1985 – A strong earthquake kills thousands and destroys about 400 buildings in Mexico City.

1989 – A terrorist bomb explodes UTA Flight 772 in mid-air above the Tùnùrù Desert, Niger, killing 171.

1992 – Cornerstone of “SS Cyril and Methodius” church was laid in the village of Stajkovci near Skopje.

1994 – Government passes decision for the Republic of Macedonia to join the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT).

1995 – The Washington Post and The New York Times publish the Unabomber’s manifesto.

1996 – Republic of Macedonia accepted the three conventions of the International Agency for Atomic Energy.

1997 – Guelb El-Kebir massacre in Algeria; 53 killed.