Today in history

29 March 2020 (MIA)

1809 – King Gustav IV Adolf of Sweden abdicates after a coup d’état. At the Diet of Porvoo, Finland’s four Estates pledge allegiance to Alexander I of Russia, commencing the secession of the Grand Duchy of Finland from Sweden.

1831 – Great Bosnian uprising: Bosniaks rebel against Turkey.

1849 – The United Kingdom annexes the Punjab.

1867 – Queen Victoria gives Royal Assent to the British North America Act which establishes Canada on July 1.

1882 – The Knights of Columbus is established.

1886 – John Pemberton brews the first batch of Coca-Cola in a backyard in Atlanta.

1927 – Sunbeam 1000hp breaks the land speed record at Daytona Beach, Florida.[2]

1936 – Adolf Hitler receives 99% of the votes in the 1936 German parliamentary election and referendum.

1941 – World War II: British Royal Navy and Royal Australian Navy forces defeat those of the Italian Regia Marina off the Peloponnesian coast of Greece in the Battle of Cape Matapan.

1942 – The Bombing of Lübeck in World War II is the first major success for the RAF Bomber Command against Germany and a German city.

1945 – World War II: The German 4th Army is almost destroyed by the Soviet Red Army.

1947 – Malagasy Uprising against French colonial rule in Madagascar.

1951 – Ethel and Julius Rosenberg are convicted of conspiracy to commit espionage.

1961 – The Twenty-third Amendment to the United States Constitution is ratified, allowing residents of Washington, D.C., to vote in presidential elections.

1962 – Arturo Frondizi, the president of Argentina, is overthrown in a military coup by Argentina’s armed forces, ending an 11​1⁄2 day constitutional crisis.

1973 – Vietnam War: The last United States combat soldiers leave South Vietnam.

1973 – Operation Barrel Roll, a covert American bombing campaign in Laos to stop communist infiltration of South Vietnam, ends.

1974 – NASA’s Mariner 10 becomes the first space probe to fly by Mercury.

1974 – Terracotta Army was discovered in Shaanxi province, China.

1982 – The Canada Act 1982 receives the Royal Assent from Queen Elizabeth II, setting the stage for the Queen of Canada to proclaim the Constitution Act, 1982.

1990 – The Czechoslovak parliament is unable to reach an agreement on what to call the country after the fall of Communism, sparking the so-called Hyphen War.

1999 – The Dow Jones Industrial Average closes above the 10,000 mark (10,006.78) for the first time, during the height of the dot-com bubble.

1999 – A magnitude 6.8 earthquake in India strikes the Chamoli district in Uttar Pradesh, killing 103.

2002 – In reaction to the Passover massacre two days prior, Israel launches Operation Defensive Shield against Palestinian militants, its largest military operation in the West Bank since the 1967 Six-Day War.

2004 – Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia join NATO as full members.

2010 – Two suicide bombers hit the Moscow Metro system at the peak of the morning rush hour, killing 40.

2013 – At least 36 people are killed when a 16-floor building collapses in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

2014 – The first same-sex marriages in England and Wales are performed.