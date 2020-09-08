Today in history

8 September 2020 (MIA)

1264 – The Statute of Kalisz, guaranteeing Jews safety and personal liberties and giving battei din jurisdiction over Jewish matters, is promulgated by Boleslaus the Pious, Duke of Greater Poland.

1331 – Stephen Uroš IV Dušan declares himself king of Serbia

1380 – Battle of Kulikovo: Russian forces defeat a mixed army of Tatars and Mongols, stopping their advance.

1504 – Michelangelo’s David is unveiled in Piazza della Signoria in Florence.

1514 – Battle of Orsha: In one of the biggest battles of the century, Lithuanians and Poles defeat the Russian army.

1565 – St. Augustine, Florida was founded by Spanish admiral and Florida’s first governor, Pedro Menéndez de Avilés.

1565 – The Knights of Malta lift the Ottoman siege of Malta that began on May 18.

1655 – Warsaw falls without resistance to a small force under the command of Charles X Gustav of Sweden during The Deluge, making it the first time the city is captured by a foreign army.

1727 – A barn fire during a puppet show in the village of Burwell in Cambridgeshire, England kills 78 people, many of whom are children.

1761 – Marriage of King George III of the United Kingdom to Duchess Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz.

1775 – The unsuccessful Rising of the Priests in Malta.

1781 – American Revolutionary War: The Battle of Eutaw Springs in South Carolina, the war’s last significant battle in the Southern theater, ends in a narrow British tactical victory.

1796 – French Revolutionary Wars: Battle of Bassano: French forces defeat Austrian troops at Bassano del Grappa.

1810 – The Tonquin sets sail from New York Harbor with 33 employees of John Jacob Astor’s newly created Pacific Fur Company on board. After a six-month journey around the tip of South America, the ship arrives at the mouth of the Columbia River and Astor’s men establish the fur-trading town of Astoria, Oregon.

1831 – William IV and Adelaide of Saxe-Meiningen are crowned King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland.

1831 – November Uprising: Battle of Warsaw ends, effectively ending the Insurrection.

1862 – Millennium of Russia monument unveiled in Novgorod.

1863 – American Civil War: Second Battle of Sabine Pass: On the Texas-Louisiana border at the mouth of the Sabine River, a small Confederate force thwarts a Union invasion of Texas.

1888 – In Spain, the first travel of Isaac Peral’s submarine, was the first practical submarine ever made..

1892 – The Pledge of Allegiance is first recited.

1900 – Galveston Hurricane of 1900: A powerful hurricane hits Galveston, Texas killing about 8,000 people.

1914 – World War I: Private Thomas Highgate becomes the first British soldier to be executed for desertion during the war.

1923 – Honda Point disaster: Nine US Navy destroyers run aground off the California coast. Seven are lost, and twenty-three sailors killed.

1925 – Rif War: Spanish forces including troops from the Foreign Legion under Colonel Francisco Franco landing at Al Hoceima (Northern Morocco).

1926 – Germany is admitted to the League of Nations.

1933 – Ghazi bin Faisal became King of Iraq.

1934 – Off the New Jersey coast, a fire aboard the passenger liner SS Morro Castle kills 135 people.

1941 – World War II: Siege of Leningrad begins. German forces begin a siege against the Soviet Union’s second-largest city, Leningrad.

1943 – World War II: The O.B.S. (German General Headquarters for the Mediterranean zone) in Frascati is bombed by USAAF.

1943 – World War II: United States General Dwight D. Eisenhower publicly announces the Allied armistice with Italy.

1944 – World War II: London is hit by a V-2 rocket for the first time.

1944 – World War II: Menton is liberated from Germany.

1945 – Cold War: United States troops arrive to partition the southern part of Korea in response to Soviet troops occupying the northern part of the peninsula a month earlier.

1946 – A 95.6% vote in favor of abolishing the monarchy in Bulgaria.

1951 – Treaty of San Francisco: In San Francisco, California, 48 nations sign a peace treaty with Japan in formal recognition of the end of the Pacific War.

1952 – The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation makes its first televised broadcast on the second escape of the Boyd Gang.

1954 – The Southeast Asia Treaty Organization (SEATO) is established.

1955 – United Nations Security Council Resolution 108 is adopted.

1960 – In Huntsville, Alabama, US President Dwight D. Eisenhower formally dedicates the Marshall Space Flight Center (NASA had already activated the facility on July 1).

1962 – Newly independent Algeria, by referendum, adopts a constitution.

1965 – Pakistan Navy raids Indian coasts without any resistance in Operation Dwarka, Pakistan celebrates Victory Day annually.

1966 – The landmark American science fiction television series Star Trek premieres with its first-aired episode, The Man Trap.

1974 – Watergate Scandal: US President Gerald Ford pardons former President Richard Nixon for any crimes Nixon may have committed while in office.

1975 – Gays in the military: US Air Force Tech Sergeant Leonard Matlovich, a decorated veteran of the Vietnam War, appears in his Air Force uniform on the cover of Time magazine with the headline “I Am A Homosexual”. He is given a general discharge, which was later upgraded to honorable.

1978 – Black Friday, a massacre by soldiers against protesters in Tehran, provoked 700-3000 deaths, it marks the beginning of the end of the monarchy in Iran.

1988 – Yellowstone National Park is closed for the first time in U.S. history due to ongoing fires.

1989 – Partnair Flight 394 drove into the North Sea, killing 55 people. The investigation showed that the tail of the plane vibrated loose in flight due to sub-standard connecting bolts that had been fraudulently sold as aircraft-grade.

1991 – Macedonia holds a referendum for independence. With a turnout of 75,72 percent, 95.09% of those who voted were in favour of an independent Macedonian state.

1994 – USAir Flight 427, on approach to Pittsburgh International Airport, suddenly crashes in clear weather killing all 132 aboard; resulting in the most extensive aviation investigation in world history and altering manufacturing practices in the industry.

2004 – NASA’s unmanned spacecraft Genesis crash-lands when its parachute fails to open.

2005 – Two EMERCOM Il-76 aircraft land at a disaster aid staging area at Little Rock Air Force Base; the first time Russia has flown such a mission to North America.

2016 – NASA launches OSIRIS-REx, its first asteroid sample return mission. The probe will visit 101955 Bennu and is expected to return with samples in 2023.