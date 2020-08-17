Today in history

17 August 2020 (MIA)

986 – A Byzantine army is destroyed in the pass of Trajan’s Gate by the Macedonian army under the Comitopuli Samuel and Aron. The Byzantine emperor Basil II narrowly escaped.

1807 – Robert Fulton’s first American steamboat leaves New York City for Albany, New York on the Hudson River, inaugurating the first commercial steamboat service in the world.

1862 – Indian Wars: The Lakota (Sioux) Dakota War of 1862 begins in Minnesota as Lakota warriors attack white settlements along the Minnesota River.

1863 – American Civil War: In Charleston, South Carolina, Union batteries and ships bombard Confederate-held Fort Sumter.

1864 – American Civil War: Battle of Gainesville – Confederate forces defeat Union troops near Gainesville, Florida.

1873 – Macedonian revolutionary Slavejko Arsov is born in Novo Selo – Stip.

1902 – Macedonian revolutionary and statesman Metodija Andonov – Cento is born in Prilep. Cento was the first President of the initiative board for the first session of ASNOM and the first president of the presidium of ASNOM.

1907 – Pike Place Market, the longest continuously-running public farmers market in the US, opened in Seattle.

1908 – Fantasmagorie, the first animated cartoon, realized by Émile Cohl, is shown in Paris.

1914 – World War I: Battle of Stalluponen – The German army of General Hermann von François defeats the Russian force commanded by Pavel Rennenkampf near modern-day Nesterov, Russia.

1915 – Jewish American Leo Frank is lynched for the alleged murder of a 13-year-old girl in Marietta, Georgia.

1918 – Bolshevik revolutionary leader Moisei Uritsky is assassinated.

1942 – US Marines raid the Japanese-held Pacific island of Makin (Butaritari).

1942 – World War II: The US Eighth Air Force begins regular combat operations in Europe with an attack on the marshalling yards at Rouen-Sotteville.

1943 – The US Eighth Air Force suffers the loss of 60 bombers on the Schweinfurt-Regensburg mission.

1943 – World War II: The US Seventh Army under General George S. Patton arrives in Messina, Italy, followed several hours later by the British 8th Army under Field Marshal Bernard L. Montgomery, thus completing the Allied conquest of Sicily.

1943 – World War II: First Québec Conference of Winston Churchill, Franklin D. Roosevelt, and William Lyon Mackenzie King begins.

1945 – Indonesian Declaration of Independence.

1947 – The Radcliffe Line, the border between Union of India and Dominion of Pakistan is revealed.

1953 – Addiction: First meeting of Narcotics Anonymous in Southern California.

1959 – Kind of Blue by Miles Davis, the much acclaimed and highly influential best selling jazz recording of all time, is released.

1960 – Decolonization: Gabon gains independence from France.

1962 – East German border guards kill 18-year-old Peter Fechter as he attempts to cross the Berlin Wall into West Berlin becoming one of the first victims of the wall.

1969 – Category 5 Hurricane Camille hits the Mississippi coast, killing 248 people and causing $1.5 billion in damage.

1970 – Venera Program: Venera 7 launched. It will later become the first spacecraft to successfully transmit data from the surface of another planet (Venus).

1978 – Double Eagle II becomes first balloon to cross the Atlantic Ocean when it lands in Miserey near Paris, 137 hours after leaving Presque Isle, Maine.

1979 – Two Soviet Aeroflot jetliners collide in mid-air over Ukraine, killing 156.

1980 – Azaria Chamberlain disappears, probably taken by a dingo, leading to what was then the most publicised trial in Australian history.

1982 – The first Compact Discs (CDs) are released to the public in Germany.

1988 – Pakistani President Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq and US Ambassador Arnold Raphel are killed in a plane crash.

1998 – Monica Lewinsky scandal: US President Bill Clinton admits in taped testimony that he had an “improper physical relationship” with White House intern Monica Lewinsky. On the same day he admits before the nation that he “misled people” about his relationship.

1999 – A 7.4-magnitude earthquake strikes İzmit, Turkey, killing more than 17,000 and injuring 44,000.

2004 – The National Assembly of Serbia unanimously adopts new state symbols for Serbia: Boze Pravde becomes the new anthem and the coat of arms is adopted for the whole country.

2005 – The first forced evacuation of settlers, as part of the Israel unilateral disengagement plan, starts.

2005 – Over 500 bombs are set off by terrorists at 300 locations in 63 out of the 64 districts of Bangladesh.

2008 – By winning the Men’s 4x100m medley relay, Michael Phelps becomes the first Olympian to win eight gold medals in the same Olympics.

2009 – The Magna Carta for Women enters into force, allowing further protection for the women in the Philippines.