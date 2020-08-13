Today in history

13 August 2020 (MIA)

29 BC – Octavian holds the first of three consecutive triumphs in Rome to celebrate the victory over the Dalmatian tribes.

523 – John I becomes the new Pope after the death of Pope Hormisdas.

554 – Emperor Justinian I rewards Liberius for his long and distinguished service in the Pragmatic Sanction, granting him extensive estates in Italy.

582 – Maurice becomes Emperor of the Eastern Roman Empire.

900 – Count Reginar I of Hainault rises against Zwentibold of Lotharingia and slays him near present-day Susteren.

1099 – Pope Paschal II succeeds Pope Urban II as the 160th pope.

1516 – The Treaty of Noyon between France and Spain is signed. Francis I of France recognizes Charles’s claim to Naples, and Charles V, Holy Roman Emperor, recognizes Francis’s claim to Milan.

1521 – After an extended siege, forces led by Spanish conquistador Hernán Cortés capture Tlatoani Cuauhtémoc and conquer the Aztec capital of Tenochtitlan.

1532 – Union of Brittany and France: The Duchy of Brittany is absorbed into the Kingdom of France.

1536 – Buddhist monks from Kyoto, Japan’s Enryaku-ji temple set fire to 21 Nichiren temples throughout in what will be known as the Tenbun Hokke Disturbance. (Traditional Japanese date: July 27, 1536).

1553 – Michael Servetus is arrested by John Calvin in Geneva, Switzerland as a heretic.

1624 – The French king Louis XIII appoints Cardinal Richelieu as prime minister.

1704 – War of the Spanish Succession: Battle of Blenheim: English and Imperial forces are victorious over French and Bavarian troops.

1779 – American Revolutionary War: The Royal Navy defeats the Penobscot Expedition with the most significant loss of United States naval forces prior to the attack on Pearl Harbor.

1792 – King Louis XVI of France is formally arrested by the National Tribunal, and declared an enemy of the people.

1806 – Battle of Mišar during the Serbian Revolution begins. The battle will end two days later, with a decisive Serbian victory over the Ottomans.

1814 – The Convention of London, a treaty between the United Kingdom and the United Provinces, is signed in London, England.

1831 – Nat Turner witnesses a solar eclipse which caused the sky to appear a blue-green color, which he envisioned as a black man’s hand reaching over the sun. Eight days later he and 70 other slaves kill between 55-65 whites in Southampton County, Virginia.

1868 – A massive earthquake near Arica, Peru, causes an estimated 25,000 casualties, and the subsequent tsunami causes considerable damage as far away as Hawaii and New Zealand.

1876 – The premiere of Der Ring des Nibelungen at the recently completed Bayreuth Festspielhaus.

1898 – Spanish–American War: Spanish and American forces engage in a mock battle for Manila, after which the Spanish commander surrendered in order to keep the city out of Filipino rebel hands.

1898 – Carl Gustav Witt discovers 433 Eros, the first near-Earth asteroid to be found.

1906 – The all black infantrymen of the U.S. Army’s 25th Infantry Regiment are accused of killing a white bartender and wounding a white police officer in Brownsville, Texas, despite exculpatory evidence; all are later dishonorably discharged.

1913 – Otto Witte, an acrobat, is purportedly crowned King of Albania.

1913 – First production in the UK of stainless steel by Harry Brearley.

1918 – Women enlist in the United States Marine Corps for the first time. Opha May Johnson is the first woman to enlist.

1918 – Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) established as a public company in Germany.

1920 – Polish–Soviet War: The Battle of Warsaw begins and will last till August 25. The Red Army is defeated.

1936 – Zivko Cingo, one of Macedonia’s best contemporary novelists and playwrights, was born in Ohrid village Velgosti. He passed away in Ohrid on 11 August 1987.

1937 – The Battle of Shanghai begins.

1942 – Major General Eugene Reybold of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers authorizes the construction of facilities that would house the “Development of Substitute Materials” project, better known as the Manhattan Project.

1942 – Walt Disney’s fifth full-length animated film, Bambi, was released to theaters.

1954 – Radio Pakistan broadcasts the “Qaumī Tarāna”, the national anthem of Pakistan for the first time.

1960 – The Central African Republic declares independence from France.

1961 – East Germany closes the border between the eastern and western sectors of Berlin to thwart its inhabitants’ attempts to escape to the West.

1964 – Peter Allen and Gwynne Evans are hanged for the Murder of John Alan West becoming the last people executed in the United Kingdom.

1968 – Alexandros Panagoulis attempts to assassinate the Greek dictator Colonel Georgios Papadopoulos in Varkiza, Athens.

1969 – The Apollo 11 astronauts are released from a three-week quarantine to enjoy a ticker tape parade in New York City That evening, at a state dinner in Los Angeles, they are awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by U.S. President Richard Nixon.

1977 – Members of the British National Front (NF) clash with anti-NF demonstrators in Lewisham, London, resulting in 214 arrests and at least 111 injuries.

1978 – One hundred fifty Palestinians in Beirut are killed in a terrorist attack during the second phase of the Lebanese Civil War.

1979 – The roof of the uncompleted Rosemont Horizon in Rosemont, Illinois, collapses, killing five workers and injuring 16.

1995 – Dusan Manakovic, one of the most famous Macedonian geographers and founder of modern geomorphology and speleology, passed away.

1997 – The first episode of the American animated series South Park premiered on Comedy Central.

2001 – The Ohrid Framework Agreement, a political document ending the crisis in Macedonia, was signed in Skopje by President Boris Trajkovski and party leaders Ljubco Georgievski of VMRO-DPMNE, Branko Crvenkovski of SDSM, Arben Xhaferi of DPA and Imer Imeri od PDP.

2004 – Hurricane Charley, a Category 4 storm, strikes Punta Gorda, Florida, and devastates the surrounding area.

2004 – One hundred fifty-six Congolese Tutsi refugees are massacred at the Gatumba refugee camp in Burundi.

2008 – South Ossetian War: Russian units occupy the Georgian city of Gori.

2010 – The MV Sun Sea docks in CFB Esquimalt, British Columbia, Canada, carrying 492 Sri Lankan Tamils.

2014 – Three train cars derail and 11 people are injured after a landslide hits a mountain train in the Swiss Alps.

2015 – At least 76 people are killed and 212 others are wounded in a truck bombing in Baghdad, Iraq.