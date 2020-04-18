Tobacco subsidies paid, says agriculture minister

Skopje, 18 April 2020 (MIA) – Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy Trajan Dimkovski has said the 2019 tobacco subsidies will be paid on Saturday.

“Today we are paying over EUR 30 million in subsidies to 19,050 tobacco producers for the 2019 yield. All tobacco producers will receive the funds at their accounts. Because of the current state of emergency and towards contributing to the protection of people’s health, tobacco producers who do not have payment cards will be divided by alphabetical order to go to banks in a specific day of the week,” Minister Dimkovski told a press conference.

He said every tobacco producer who meets the required criteria will receive a subsidy.

Dimkovski added that Mden 80 (EUR 1.3) per kilogram is paid for the first class of tobacco, Mden 70 (EUR 1.15) for the second class, and Mden 60 (EUR 1) for third and other classes.