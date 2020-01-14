0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesCrimeCrime.PortalMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

‘TNT’ case trial to resume Wednesday, Trajkovski to be escorted to court by police

Trial in the 'TNT' case, referring to destruction of the ‘Cosmos’ building, owned by Fijat Canovski, will resume Wednesday as defendant Toni Trajkovski failed to appear at today's hearing. 

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 14 January 2020 14:40
Back to top button
Close
Close