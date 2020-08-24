‘TNT’ case trial resumes with presentation of evidence

Skopje, 24 August 2020 (MIA) – Trial in the ‘TNT’ case, which refers to the destruction of the ‘Cosmos’ building owned by businessman Fijat Canovski, resumes Monday in Skopje-based Criminal Court with presentation of material evidence of the prosecution, at the request of the defence.

This way of presentation is aimed at making the procedure economical, given that the same evidence was already presented before the trial started from the beginning due to the change of the trial chamber, Criminal Court said, adding that several terms are scheduled for the main hearing on the case in the next period.

Several people are indicted in the ‘TNT’ case including former transport minister Mile Janakieski and former Gazi Baba mayor Toni Trajkovski, while fugitive former prime minister Nikola Gruevski is tried in absentia.