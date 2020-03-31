0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderCrimeCrime.PortalMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsVideo statement

‘Titanic 3’ defendants sentenced to 3.5 years in prison

Defendants in the 'Titanic 3' case, Ejup Aljimi and Ismet Guri, were found guilty on Tuesday for destroying electoral material in the 2013 local election while on the Chair municipal election commission, and sentenced to three and a half years in jail.

Monika Mihajlovska 31 March 2020 12:15
