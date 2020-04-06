Three patients die, 15 new COVID-19 cases registered in North Macedonia

Skopje, 6 April 2020 (MIA) – In the past 24 hours, 15 patients have tested positive for the coronavirus in North Macedonia, bringing the total number of cases to 570, Health Minister Venko Filipche said at a press conference Monday.

Of these, four new cases were registered in Skopje, eight in Kumanovo, and one in Tetovo, Struga, and Shtip each.

Three coronavirus patients, aged 40, 69, and 65, passed away in at the Skopje-based Clinic for Infectious Diseases in the past 24 hours. The first was from Kochani and had no other health issues. The other two were from Tetovo, the older had a brain tumor, while the younger had no other health issues.

Ten new patients have been hospitalized by Monday morning at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases, bringing the total number of coronavirus patients there to 70. Eight of these have been put on ventilators, ten are in serious condition, and the rest are more stable.

Meanwhile, four coronavirus patients have been cured from the virus and were released from the clinic on Monday, after testing negative to COVID-19 twice. Two patients from Debar who were being treated for coronavirus at home have also been cured.

Four patients, Filipche added, were hospitalized at Skopje City General Hospital ‘8 September’ on Sunday and their test results are pending. Two of the patients have been put on ventilators.

One patient was hospitalized in Bitola in the past 24 hour. However, patients from the Ohrid hospital are also currently being transferred to Bitola, following Sunday’s decision to make the hospital in Bitola the new regional center for treating COVID-19 patients.

Four coronavirus patients have been hospitalized in Shtip, all of whom are in stable condition.

Thus far, coronavirus cases have been registered in: Skopje, Kumanovo, Debar, Shtip, Prilep, Tetovo, Struga, Veles, Bitola, Ohrid, Kavadarci, Gostivar, Gevgelija, Strumica, Kriva Palanka, Radovish, Krushevo and Kochani.

202 people were tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, which is less than the average 350 tests per day, due to the lower number of lab technicians working on Sunday. Regular testing activities resumed Monday.

“The epidemic has slowly altered its course. As the number of patients is expected to rise in this stage the government adopted Monday a new set of measures. Upcoming holidays and nicer weather were some of the factors for extending movement restrictions. Social distancing is the only way to stop the virus from spreading. Abiding by measures is in the best interest of our health and the health of our loved ones,” Filipche said.

Respecting measures, he added is the only way to overcome the outbreak and retain the stability of the healthcare system.