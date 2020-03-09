Three new coronavirus cases confirmed in Slovenia

Zagreb, 9 March 2020 (Hina/MIA) – Three new cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed in Slovenia in the last 24 hours, bringing their total number to 19, Health Minister Ales Sabeder said ahead of a National Security Council meeting in Ljubljana on Monday.

A total of 981 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus to date.

Several universities have canceled lectures due to the coronavirus situation.

It is expected that new measures for containing the spread of the virus will be introduced after the National Security Council meeting.