Three more coronavirus cases at French champions Paris Saint-Germain

Three more players at Paris Saint-Germain have tested positive for the coronavirus, the French league champions said on Thursday.

PSG said the unnamed trio “are following the appropriate health measures,” after being infected.

On Wednesday PSG said three unnamed players had tested positive for the coronavirus and that the squad would be retested as a result.

The French Ligue 1 season has already started though PSG have not yet played having been given extra time off following the Champions League final defeat to Bayern Munich on August 23.

According to league rules, teams cannot train together if three or more players or staff test positive for the coronavirus in a space of eight days.

PSG are due to play their first game of the new season away to Lens on September 10.

Several clubs in France have reported coronavirus cases including Olympique Marseille, which caused the scheduled season-opener with St Etienne to be postponed.