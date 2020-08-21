Three more clubs in Serie A report coronavirus infections

Napoli, Sassuolo and Torino said Thursday that they had recorded positive coronavirus tests among their squads, joining fellow Serie A sides Cagliari and Roma in confirming infections.

“Andrea Petagna has tested positive for Covid-19,” Napoli said on Twitter. “Petagna is currently asymptomatic and has begun isolating at home.

“Once his isolation period is over, he will be retested and – if negative – will be free to rejoin the squad.”

Sassuolo said striker Jeremie Boga tested positive though was “asymptomatic, has not been in contact with any other player and has been quarantined at his home in agreement with the health authorities and on the basis of current protocols.”

Torino said two unnamed players had also tested positive for the coronavirus a day after Roma said back-up goalkeeper Antonio Mirante had joined two youth players in being an asymptomatic positive.

Cagliari have three players from their first team quarantined with the virus.

The last Serie A season concluded early this month behind closed doors after returning from suspension. The next campaign is due to start September 19.