Skopje, 14 March 2020 (MIA) – Starting Saturday, Skopje City Mall, Ramstore Mall, and Capitol Mall will only work part time. New working hours at these shopping centers are 11:00-19:00. These working hours don’t apply to mall pharmacies and supermarkets, which will continue to stay open 8:00-22:00.

The three malls will respect all current and future coronavirus measures adopted by the government.

New working hours will apply until further notice.