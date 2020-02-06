0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesSociety

Three Macedonians onboard cruise ship off Japan

Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that three Macedonian nationals are onboard the cruise ship moored off the port of Yokohama near Tokyo.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 6 February 2020 15:54

