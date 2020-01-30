0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Top storiesSociety

Three journalists’ organizations sign EFJ Charter on Working Conditions

The Independent Trade Union of Journalists and Media Workers (SSNM), the Council of Media Ethics in Macedonia (SEMM) and the Association of Journalists of Macedonia (ZNM) signed Thursday the Charter on Working Conditions of the European Federation of Journalists (EFJ).

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 30 January 2020 16:55
