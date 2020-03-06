Thousands of migrants stuck as Greece-Turkey stand-off continues

Athens/Istanbul, 6 March 2020 (dpa/MIA) – The stand-off between Greece and Turkey on their shared border continued on Friday as tear gas flew from the Turkish side while Greek security forces stood guard to repel migrants trying to come across.

Broadcaster Skai showed footage of clouds of tear gas in Kastanies on the Greek side where clashes with migrants trying to stay in Greece have taken place almost daily since February 29.

In Turkey, local media said that some 5,000 refugees were waiting at the Pazarkule border crossing on the Turkish side.

Some of the refugees, including children, took shelter in abandoned buildings in the border city of Edirne, broadcaster Haberturk said.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu tweeted that more than 142,000 migrants have crossed into Greece since the borders were opened. Athens maintains however it is not allowing any migrants. A dpa reporter in Kastanies saw no migrant groups coming through, but neither of the two sides’ claims could be verified.

Turkey started deploying members of a 1,000-strong special force police along the border with Greece late on Thursday, Haberturk reported on Friday. The units will patrol on boats on the river Evros, known as Meric in Turkey, to stop migrants being returned to Turkey.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ measures at the border have been criticized by rights groups but he has received support in the European Union.