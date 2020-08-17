Thousands gather for pro-Lukashenko rally amid post-election protests

Moscow, 16 August 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Thousands of people joined a protest in central Minsk on Sunday in support of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, whose re-election for a sixth term in office a week ago has unleashed mass demonstrations against his rule.

Footage shown by local broadcasters showed thousands of people thronging Minsk’s Independence Square, with some shouting “For Lukashenko” and others wearing t-shirts saying “We agree.”

Local media reported that some government employees had been pressured to join the protests, while photos of busloads of protesters being brought to the capital were circulated on social media.

Independent observers estimated 10,000 participants, while state news agency BelTA reported 50,000.

Lukashenko rejected allegations of vote-rigging in last Sunday’s election that handed him a sixth landslide victory in a row, extending his 26 years in power in the former Soviet republic.

With a win of more than 80 per cent of the votes, there could be no electoral fraud, he told the rally of supporters in Minsk, according to BelTA. “I stand here as before God.”

At the same time, he rejected calls for fresh elections. “Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine are ordering us to hold new elections,” Lukashenko said. “If we let them lead us by the nose, then we’ll get held back. Then we perish as a nation.”

A lot of evidence suggesting massive fraud has been shared on social media. Some reports spoke of of pre-completed ballot papers, for example, while others reported incorrect documentation.

The electoral commission gave Lukashenko 80.1 per cent of the vote in the August 9 vote, but many ordinary Belarusians have serious doubts about this.

Against the background of the street protests, Lukashenko asked his followers for help on Sunday: “Dear friends, I have called you here to protect me.” For the first time in a quarter of a century, the country, families, children and women must be protected, he added.

“For the first time in my life I am on my knees in front of you,” he said in his speech.

Long-time ally Russia confirmed its readiness to “provide the necessary assistance in solving problems that arise,” in a telephone call between Lukashenko and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Sunday, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The statement refers to a treaty between the two neighbouring countries, which also regulates “collective security.”

The two leaders had already spoken by telephone on Saturday, when Lukashenko spoke of military aid from Moscow, but state media backtracked on this claim afterwards and the Kremlin made no mention of it.

Belarusian analyst Artyom Shraibman considers Russian military intervention in support of Lukashenko extremely unlikely. “Russia does not use armed forces to save regimes that have fallen,” he said on Sunday night.

There were protests against the president in all Belarusian cities on Sunday.

Also on Sunday, hundreds of people paid their last respects in the Belarusian city of Gomel to a young man who was arrested during an anti-Lukashenko protest and who later died in hospital.

People laid flowers and lit candles, as seen in pictures shared on the Telegram messenger service. Balloons were attached to photos of the 25-year-old. Many stood quietly in front of them.

His mother blames the police for the death of her son, who had heart disease. He was arrested on August 9 – when the widely disputed presidential election was held – on the way to see his girlfriend, and died in police custody in the hospital.

The police only confirmed this on Wednesday and said that a forensic investigation would clarify the cause of death.

Since the controversial presidential election there have been protests across the country against the authoritarian Lukashenko who has clung to power for a quarter of a century. Many dispute the official results which say he won by a landslide.

At noon (0900 GMT) protests were under way in other cities, with more expected in Minsk in the afternoon.

On Saturday there was a funeral service for another killed demonstrator in Minsk. According to the authorities, an explosive device exploded in his hand. Many doubt this version of events.

Gomel is located in the south-east of the former Soviet republic.