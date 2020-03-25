This year’s Anne Frank award winners announced

Skopje, 25 March 2020 (MIA) — This year’s winners of North Macedonia’s Anne Frank International Prize are Mirjana Stakic and Zoran Penevski, both from Serbia, and Altenka Sapunzhieva from Bulgaria.

The award was founded by Skopje’s Feniks Publishing House in cooperation with Makedonija Prezent Foundation for Cultural and Scientific Affirmation and Presentation.

According to their announcement, the three winners are being awarded the 2020 Anne Frank prize for the writers’ overall contribution to regional literature, as well as their achievements in promoting cultural cooperation and cultural exchange across the Balkans.

Mirjana Stakic (b.1973, Vladichin Han, Serbia) is a poet, fiction and non-fiction writer, researcher, and textbook author. Her poetry has been translated into multiple languages, and her novel Anna’s Story has been published in translation in the US and Turkey.

She holds a doctoral degree in Didactics and Methodology and works at the Uzhice Faculty of Pedagogy (University of Kragujevac).

She lives in Zlatibor.

Zoran Penevski (b. 1967, Panchevo, Serbia) is a novelist, children’s author, screenwriter, and translator. He has written several novels (Less Important Crimes, Trails of Absence, Midnight in Your Arms, and Copy-Editor) and a number of graphic novels.

He has translated more than 50 books from English, German, and Macedonian. His books have been published in English, French, Dutch, and Macedonian.

He lives in Belgrade.

Altenka Sapundzhieva (b. 1957, Lovech, Bulgaria), who writes under the pen name Latinka Zlatna, is the author of ten poetry collections and one book of fiction.

She translates from Macedonian, Serbian, Bosnian, and Croatian; so far, she has translated more than 50 authors.

Her own poetry has also been translated into many languages. She’s a member of the Union of Bulgarian Writers. mr/