Third of COVID-19 deceased came late to hospitals, says Filipche

Skopje, 19 June 2020 (MIA) – A large number of COVID-19 cases were diagnosed post-mortem, said Health Minister Venko Filipche on Friday.

Filiphe told Kanal 5 that samples had been taken from persons who passed away at the hospital on the day of admittance, following an unsuccessful reanimation, adding this method has increased the number of recorded deaths.

“No country is the world is doing this. We thought it would be the honest thing to do, both for the families of the deceased and for the purpose of knowing the real epidemiological picture in the country. Unfortunately, there is a large percentage of people who come late to the hospital and the fatal outcome is between day one and day five. They come with deteriorated condition, in the final stadium of the disease and unfortunately there is little that can be done in such a situation. A third of the deceased have come too late in hospitals. I say under full responsibility that every patient received utmost attention, including analyses, therapy etc,” noted Filipche.