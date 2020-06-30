Third La Liga coach falls as Valencia sack Celades

Valencia have sacked coach Albert Celades with just six games left of the season.

It’s the second time they have fired a coach this season.

Celades is the third coach to lose his job since La Liga restarted after Rubi and Abelardo were let go by Betis and Espanyol.

General manager Salvador Gonzalez, known as Voro, will take charge until the end of the season.

A Valencia statement said: “The club would like to publicly thank Celades for his work and dedication during his time in charge.”

Valencia are currently eighth in La Liga one place outside of the Europa League spots.