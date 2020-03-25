Third coronavirus death confirmed in North Macedonia

Skopje, 25 March 2020 (MIA) – A 66-year-old coronavirus patient from Debar died at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases on Wednesday, Health Minister Venko Filipche told a news conference.

“Another coronavirus patient passed away today. She was from Debar and had been on a ventilator for some time. Despite all efforts, medical staff was unable to save her life and she passed away just a few hours ago,” Filipche said.

He added that the patient was 66 years old and suffered from hypertension.

She and her husband were first diagnosed with the coronavirus on March 6, after returning from Italy. At first, their condition was stable, but the woman’s health deteriorated and she had to be put on a ventilator.

In the past 24 hours, 29 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the country, bringing the total tally up to 177.