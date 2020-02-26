Third case of coronavirus reported in Croatia

Zagreb, 26 February 2019 (Hina/MIA) – The Dr. Fran Mihaljevic hospital for infectious diseases in Zagreb has confirmed a third case of novel coronavirus infection and the patient has been hospitalized in Rijeka, the national civil protection crisis team said on Wednesday afternoon.

The patient is a man who works in Parma, Italy, a press release said.

Croatia’s Health Minister Vili Beros said earlier in the day that so far 87 samples had been tested for the coronavirus and that another eight were being tested.

Media say that the second person to contract the coronavirus in Croatia is the brother of a young man who tested positive on Tuesday.

The young man works with the Ericsson Nikola Tesla company in Zagreb. Last week he had been to Milan, Italy to watch a Champions League match.