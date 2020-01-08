0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesCrimeCrime.Portal

Thieves break into MIA’s Press Center

Alleged thieves over the Christmas holidays have broken in the Press Center of the Media Information Agency (MIA), which is under construction in downtown Skopje.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 8 January 2020 17:46
