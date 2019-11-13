Thiem beats Djokovic in thriller to make last four at ATP Finals

London, 13 November 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Dominic Thiem became the first player to qualify for the last-four phase of the 2019 ATP Finals after defeating Novak Djokovic 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 7-6 (7-5) in a marathon match at London’s O2 Arena.

The other semi-finalist from the Bjorn Borg group will be decided on Thursday between Djokovic and Roger Federer, who beat Italy’s Matteo Berrettini 7-6 (7-2), 6-3 earlier.

Djokovic and Federer have not faced each other since their historic five-set Wimbledon final in July, which lasted almost five hours after the first ever 12-12 tie-break.

The 26-year-old Thiem battled back from 3-1 down and rallied to level at 5-5 in the first set tie-break before a pair of his errors handed Djokovic the lead.

Thiem surged to a 3-0 advantage in the second set to tie the match and enter a climactic third set.

“It was maybe the best match I ever played,” said Thiem.

“It was a real classic and epic match which will happen from time to time at these big tournaments.

“He was playing amazing points. Me, I was playing amazing points. I had to do something outstanding, something unusual, and that’s what I did.”

Austria’s two-time grand slam finalist was 4-1 down in the sudden-death tie-break, but he battled back to win after an exhausting 2 hours 47 minutes.

“It was amazing. I have played him before,” said Djokovic.

“I know his game. But what he did tonight was just out of ordinary, so to say.

“He was unbelievable, and in some stages it was just incredible that he was just literally smacking the ball as hard as he can and he was going in.”

Federer, 38, who lost his opening match to Thiem on Sunday, survived a tight first set before running away with the lead in a deciding tie-break.

Berrettini, 23, dropped a break in the opening game of the second set and an error-strewn display at 5-3 confirmed Federer’s triumph after 77 minutes.

The last time Federer failed to reach the semi-finals at the season finale was in 2008.

The result maintains Federer’s perfect record of 17 straight successes in his second group stage match at the season-ending event and extends his all-time record of wins to 58.

“I’ve always been pleased with how I’ve played at the World Tour Finals,” Federer added.

“Hopefully I keep improving or staying at the same good level at least.”

In the evening match, Thiem was the first to slip in the heavyweight trade-off when he overcooked a forehand return to fall 3-1 behind, but his blistering backhand helped him to break back immediately.

Djokovic could have broken again with three break-point chances but Thiem escaped and held on for the first tie-break.

The 16-time grand slam winner Djokovic did lead again at 5-3 and despite a pair of vicious forehand strikes from Thiem bringing the two even at 5-5, he lost control with consecutive mistakes to drop the set.

Thiem, who is playing in his fourth successive appearance at the Finals, didn’t put a foot wrong in the second set, while Djokovic tripped up at the net to concede his first service game in this year’s tour closer.

The two-time French Open finalist built a 4-1 cushion and another unforgiving winner forced an emphatic decider that could have gone either way with four breaks of serve.

A lofted forehand that brushed the baseline gave Thiem the best start with the first break, which he stretched into a 3-1 deficit, but a disastrous service game riddled with errors gave Djokovic a life line at 3-3.

Thiem broke again for a chance to serve out the match at 6-5, but he loaded his returns with too much power and the scintillating display continued into a winner-takes-all affair.

It looked like Djokovic was going to steal a victory in a commanding 4-1 position, but again Thiem’s lightning-fast forehand allowed him to sneak in front at 5-4.

“It’s only about luck,” said Thiem.

“It was a little bit more on my side today in the third-set tie-break.”

There was a long pause before a deep volley was confirmed to unlock the first match point.

The London crowd gasped as Thiem’s next shot was out by millimetres but on the next point they erupted in celebration after Djokovic finally folded with a netted return.

“Whether he can keep that up, you know, every match, if he does, chapeau,” said a humbled Djokovic.

“There is not much you can say. For sure, he’s playing great tennis.”