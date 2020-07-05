The PM is elected by the people, Spasovski tells “Politika”

Belgrade, 5 July 2020 (MIA) – We’ll let VMRO-DPMNE and DUI renew in opposition, because North Macedonia needs responsible opposing parties. We’ll continue moving in the right direction, shoulder to shoulder with other democratic societies, having done a lot for the country in the past three years. But, we can do more and we can do better, PM Oliver Spasovski told Serbian newspaper “Politika”.

He stressed in the interview, the importance of upcoming election. Great focus, Spasovski added, has been put on organizing safe, fair and democratic election process.

Regarding DUI’s idea for Albanian PM, he said that it’s up to voters to decide whether they’ll endorse the concept and stressed that North Macedonia is a democratic country a regional example for building one society for all.

“DUI has been in power for 17 years and the fact that it has reintroduced nationalistic rhetoric signals that it should spend some time as opposition. They don’t elaborate how this concept will come to fruition. SDSM’s PM candidate is Zoran Zaev, who has the support of all ethnic communities because the party has proven that it can represent them all equally,” read Spasovski’s interview.

He underlined that the EC’s adoption of North Macedonia’s negotiating framework with the EU confirmed that the country is on the right track and recognized the Macedonian language by asking that the EU acquis be translated before the country acceeds to the Union.

“We won’t allow the regime to return to power, but let VMRO-DPMNE and DUI renew in opposition, because North Macedonia needs responsible opposing parties. We’ll continue moving in the right direction, shoulder to shoulder with other democratic societies, having done a lot for the country in the past three years. But, we can do more and we can do better,” Spasovski said.

He stressed that the coronacrisis introduced the need to protect public health and citizens’ livelihood.

“The government adopted three sets of economic measures to help citizens and businesses. The first two sets aimed to help companies retain workers, by offering them Mden 14,500 (EUR 230) per employee in financial support and zero-interest loans. The third set is intended to revitalize the economy by increasing citizens’ spending power through several types of payment cards for purchasing domestic products and travel,” Spasovski told “Politika”, adding that the economy is recovering faster than expected.

He underlined that SDSM’s election program aims to further support companies and raise in the next four years the average salary and the minimum wage

The PM told Politika that relations between North Macedonia and Serbia are traditionally good and improving and have in the past three years bilateral friendship and cooperation has intensified.

“We’ve carried out several projects to improve bilateral and regional communication and cooperation, including implementation of the One Stop Shop principle at the Tabanovce-Preshevo border, which has greatly benefited both countries’ nationals, economies and tourism. We also signed an agreement to open a joint-border crossing. Excellent cooperation between both countries’ crisis HQs during the pandemic has just reaffirmed our friendship,” Spasovski noted.

Regarding the outcome of early parliamentary election, Spasovski expressed expectations that citizens will support SDSM and the “We Can” coalition, so that the country could continue to move towards a safer future.

“Through progressive leadership, brave and wise decisions, we managed to resolve in three years bilateral disputes with neighbors, accomplish our strategic objective of joining NATO and start EU accession talks. We’re building one society for all and have set an example for the region and the world how solutions can be found through dialogue. We expect people will support at the election SDSM and the “We Can” coalition, so that the country could continue to move towards a safer future,” Spasovski told “Politika”.