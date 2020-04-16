‘The Fig Tree’ by Slovene author Goran Vojnović published in Macedonian

Skopje, 16 April 2020 (MIA) — Slovenian writer Goran Vojnović’s third novel, The Fig Tree—described as a “tour de force” story about a family whose decisions were often driven by circumstances—was released by Ili-Ili, the publishing house writes.

The Fig Tree is the most complex of Vojnović’s novels, according to the press release.

“Much more intimate, focused on the fate of three generations of a family significantly marked by our erstwhile common country and its disintegration,” the publisher says, “it goes beyond the borders of its native Slovenian literature.

“This is due to the subjects it treats, the language it uses, and where it bases the plot, but also due to its preoccupation with the issue of identity and its creation.”

“The Fig Tree is bubbling with strong, yet hidden feelings,” the publisher goes on, “and the juicy, ripe Mediterranean fruit drips into a family saga interlacing lives, loves, unfulfilled desires, and brutal realities.”

Following Yugoslavia, My Fatherland, this is the second time a novel by Vojnović has been translated into Macedonian, the publisher adds.

The book, which goes on sale today, is the 182nd volume released under Ili-Ili’s PROaZA imprint.

It was translated from the Slovenian by Davor Stojanovski. The cover artwork is by Marija Smilevska.

The publication was supported by the Slovenian Book Agency and the Ministry of Culture of North Macedonia.

Goran Vojnović (b. 1980, Ljubljana) is a novelist and filmmaker. His bestselling and controversial debut novel Southern Scum Go Home! (Čefurji raus!; 2008) caused a high official in the Slovenian Police to offer his resignation.

Southern Scum Go Home! also won a number of prizes, including Slovenia’s most prestigious Prešeren Fund Award; was translated into nine languages, and made into a movie directed by the author himself.

His second book, Yugoslavia, My Fatherland (Jugoslavija, moja dežela; 2012), was translated into 17 languages and made into a theater play.

His third book, The Fig Tree (Figa; 2016), made Vojnović the first and only author so far to have won Slovenia’s Kresnik Award for best book of the year for each of his novels. mr/