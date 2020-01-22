0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

‘The Economist’ Democracy Index: North Macedonia ranks 77th

"The Economist" Democracy Index 2019 puts North Macedonia on the 77th spot with a score of 5.97, an improvement of one place compared to the previous year.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 22 January 2020 18:38

