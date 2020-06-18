‘That ’70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson charged in 3 rape cases

Actor Danny Masterson has been charged with three counts of rape involving incidents between 2001 and 2003, Los Angeles prosecutors said Wednesday.

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said in a statement that Masterson is accused of raping a 23-year-old woman between January and December 2001, a 28-year-old woman in April 2003 and a 23-year-old woman between October and December 2003.

Few other details about the cases were released.

The “That ’70s Show” actor is scheduled to be arraigned in September. He could not immediately be reached for comment.

When sexual assault allegations against the actor were first raised in 2017, his representative denied them and suggested they were motivated by the producer of an anti-Scientology television series. Masterson has identified himself as a practicing Scientologist.

The alleged crimes occurred at his Hollywood Hills home, officials said.